Anna Smith

Anna Lee Smith was born January 13, 1942, to Elmer “Andy” and Hazel Ramsay Anderson.

She spent her life as a dedicated caregiver to her family members, our great American veterans, and the beautiful community of Snowflake.

Anna is survived by her two sons, a grandson, and a great-grandson.

She is preceded by her parents; sisters, Mary M. Law and Elverda Rose Topliss; and nephew Michael Record.

Anna passed peacefully on February 9, 2022, after a battle with COVID and other health issues.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.

