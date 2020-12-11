Anne Oliver was born in Whiteriver, Arizona on Nov. 5, 1958. She peacefully went home to be with Our Heavenly Father on Nov. 25, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona of natural causes.
Anne, known to many as “Mom”, lived a difficult life. However, she was very strong and lived her life to the fullest. She had a very huge heart for everyone. Never and mean attitude toward anyone. Anyone she knew was in need, she took in with open arms. She made sure if you were hungry you were fed, if you need a place to sleep she brought out the blankets and pillows, if you needed a shower she brought out the towels and extra clothes and threw your in the washer.
She had a very distinctive laugh that was contagious and rubbed off on you. Her sense of humor as what kept her spirits soaring day in and day out. Regardless of loosing an arm to cancer, she never gave up. She never lost her lover for life, love, and laughter. Just about everyone who knew her called her “Mom” because of her humbleness and love for everyone she was associated with. Mom will be dearly missed by all.
Anne is survived by her son, Christopher Burnette; daughters, Victoria Moses and Leslie Burnette; sisters, Florence Colelay and Susan Casias; brother, William “Buddy” Oliver; one aunt, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended relatives. She was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Zahgotah, Pauline Pinal and Wendy Rikas; parents, William and Louise Pinal and Lester and Ventres “Bonnie” Oliver.
Graveside Services were held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Whispering Pines Cemetery in Hondah, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. To sign the guest book please visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com
