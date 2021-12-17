Anselmo Archuleta

Our beloved Anselmo H. Archuleta entered into eternal rest on December 3rd, 2021 at home in Snowflake, Arizona surrounded by loving family.
Born on November 5th, 1940 in Springerville, Arizona, Anselmo “Elmo” Archuleta lived a full life of 81 years with purpose, faith and loving integrity for his family. Elmo retired early due to health considerations from the Abitibi paper mill as an equipment operator in 2003. Even in the years of waning health, he continued diligently in his vocation as a provider, a husband and father to his immediate surviving family of wife, Della A. Archuleta and son, R. Sahme Archuleta.
Anselmo is further survived by his brother Gilbert Hill and was a cherished grandfather to Gabrielle Archuleta and Marielle Archuleta (great grandson Atreyu Archuleta) and grandson Sean Sherwood. Many nieces and nephews also mourn our collective loss. He was preceded in death by natural parents Lorenzo and Christine Hill and was also the adopted son of Salvador Archuleta. His sisters Dora Serna, Violet Stowell, Annie Benta and brothers Jeff Hill and George Hill preceded him in passing.
Along with his father Salvador Archuleta, Anselmo was among the original members of his parish, Our Lady of the Snows in Snowflake, Arizona for which interment proceedings are as follows:
Saturday, December 18th
Rosary – 10:30am @ Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Snowflake, AZ
Mass – 11:00 am @ Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Snowflake, AZ
Interment service to follow the mass at Snowflake Cemetery, Snowflake, AZ
