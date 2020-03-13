Anthony Enos

Anthony (Tony) Enos died March 11, 2020, at his home in Lakeside. After much waiting and anticipation, he is now with his Lord and Savior. He was born March 12, 1946, to Antone and Mary Enos in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He moved to Phoenix in 1954, lived in Glendale and Mesa, then moved to Lakeside in 1994. His love of working in the church was his life.
Anthony is survived by Nora, his wife of 53 years; son: David; son-in-law: John Brandt; two granddaughters: Katie Brandt and Emily (Daniel) Miller; sister Elizabeth Neville and nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by brother, Ronald; brother: Richard; sister, Nancy and daughter Andrea.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Lakeside cemetery in Lakeside
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Enos family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
