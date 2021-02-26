Anthony Kane

Anthony M. Kane, also nicked named Tony or Cujo passed away Feb. 15, 2021, from Coronavirus. He was born Oct. 10, 1959 to Coe Kane and Ethel Whatoname in Whiteriver, Arizona. He was the second oldest of five siblings. He is survived by his Sister Jeannie Ulechong and two brothers Michael Kane and Gabriel Kane, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Coe and Ethel, along with his sister Peggy Sue.
Anthony graduated Alchesay High School in Whiteriver, Arizona, where he was a talented athlete. After graduation he moved to Phoenix where lived until his death. He was an avid Arizona sports fan, he loved to watch or attend the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, and Arizona Diamondbacks games. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Anthony was a transport driver for many years, through his job he met many people who he touched because of his kindness. He also volunteered at Saint Mary’s High School and St. Vincent de Paul. Anthony was also a member of Alcohol Anonymous group in Phoenix, he and his family were very proud of his many years of sobriety.
Anthony was man of humble means and was always willing to help others if he could. He was a quiet and gentle soul, but strong. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. Please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net if you wish to share condolences with the Kane Family.
