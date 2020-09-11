Anthony “Tony” Redvers Richards, loving husband and father of four children, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at his home in Lakeside Arizona. He was 62.
Tony was born the June 3, 1958, in Harrow, North London, England. At the age of 9 he started working on cars and pumping gas. Automotive work led to construction work which led to a job on set construction for movies. He was able to travel the world working as a rigger on film productions, in special effects and stunts on hundreds of films. By 2001, he had tired travel and brutal working schedule and moved to Pinetop. In 2008 he started Evergreen Builders, a company that he took great pride in.
Tony loved Formula One racing, fishing, soccer and sharing a meal with good friends and family. He never met a stranger. He was loved by so many.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Michael, and Ethel.
He is survived by his wife, Tara Hammonds; four children, Abbie (Paul McKeown), Charlie Richards, Oliver Richards, and Daylon Richards; his brother John; his sister Joanna; and his grandson Finley McKeown.
A public celebration of life will be held on Sept. 20, 2020, at The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop at 2 p.m. – The family respectfully requests that if you would like to attend, to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.
The family requests memorial gifts in lieu of flowers be sent to support ALS research at Barrow Neurological Foundation, 124 West Thomas Road Suite 250, Phoenix, Arizona 85013 or www.supportbarrow.org for online donations to support ALS research.
