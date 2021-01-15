Antonio Ibarra, 57, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Eagar. He was born December 15, 1963 in Madera, Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Daniel Ibarra and Enedina Sainz.
Antonio loved being out in the mountains spending time with his grandchildren and children. He discovered his passion working for the logging industries and spent the majority of his days pursuing that passion. Nature is where he found tranquility and peace. He enjoyed fishing and camping throughout the White Mountains region. He will be missed among his family, friends and co-workers.
Antonio is survived by his son, Rafael A. Ibarra, Palmer, Alaska; daughters, Daniela Ibarra, Eagar; Carla Ibarra, Taylor; sisters, Rosa Ibarra, Guadalupe Ibarra, brothers, Ramon Ibarra, Robert Ibarra, Daniel Ibarra, Gonzalo Ibarra, Alfonso Ibarra and six grandchildren.
Rosary will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville, with a funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the services at the Springerville Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Antonio’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
