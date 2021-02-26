Antonio Romero

Antonio Lopez Romero, 88, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Springerville, He was born April 20, 1932 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the son of William Romero and Maria Lopez.
Antonio liked boxing, spoke some Korean and loved doing mechanical work. He enjoyed being around his family, especially his grandkids. Antonio served his country in the United States Army from 1950 to 1953 and was a mechanic for the City of Springerville.
Antonio is survived by his sons, Anthony Romero, Springerville; Steven Romero, Springerville; Ben Romero, Pinetop; and daughter, Shirley Romero, Springerville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Romero and son, Joseph Romero.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Antonio’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
