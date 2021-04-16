Aprilene Naranjo

Aprilene Felacita Naranjo passed away on April 9, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born on January 18, 1980 in Show Low, AZ to Wilbert Naranjo and Katherine Cheney. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Emiliano Perez; her children and her many relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ at 10 am to noon, with the graveside service at 2 pm at the Whiteriver Cemetery. In Whiteriver, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
