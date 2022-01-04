Archie Elwood

Archie Ray Elwood, age 82, went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bakersfield, California on November 5, 1939 to Archie Columbus Elwood and Ollie McCurley Elwood. He honorably served 6 years in the US Air Force (4 years active and 2 years inactive). He lived 42 years in Show Low, Arizona, working at Southwest Forrest Industries 39.5 years; retiring in 2002, buying a motor home, and he and his wife (Dorothy) traveled the whole U.S. including Alaska. He was our Hero, Rock, and Inspiration. He was an honest man and admired honesty in others. His interests were the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and auto mechanics. He will be greatly missed by his wife (Dorothy) of 63 years, his children Rhonda (Steve) Eisenhour, Jeannie (Alan) Lundell, Brett Ray Elwood and Brad James Elwood. His grandchildren, Nathan Eisenhour, Brandi (Travis) Gallegos, Dusty (Deni) Lundell, Brie-Ann (Che) Lundell, Christopher, Tyler, Nichole, Travis, Ashley, and Chance Elwood. He was preceded in death by grandson Darrin, Elwood. Survived by sister Doris Harris and sister-in-law Linda Elwood, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Roosevelt Baptist Church, located on highway 188 at 11:00AM. Service will be officiated by Pastor Roger Pike.

