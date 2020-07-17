Arden Brady

Arden Lee Brady, 78, peacefully passed away holding his loving wife's hand on July 6, 2020 at their home in Vernon, Arizona. He was born April 7, 1942 to William Patrick and Beryl Mae (Gillespie) Brady in St. Johns.
Arden was a servant of our Lord, a cowboy and an American patriot through and through. He served his country with pride as a Marine "Oohrah", returning to his state of Arizona to become a livestock inspector, as well a member of the Maricopa County Mounted Sheriff's Posse, Scottsdale.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; sisters, Karen and Patti; brother, Mike; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother, Marlyn Brady.
A viewing will take place Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6 pm to 7 pm at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St, Show Low, AZ 85901. The Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:30 am at the Vernon Cemetery, in Vernon.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
