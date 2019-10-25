Arlene Sacks

Arlene K. Sacks died Oct. 15, 2019, in Snowflake, with friends by her side. She was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Orange, New Jersey, to Clement C. and Anna M. Sacks, the second of three children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother Charles T. (Charlie) Sacks.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Laird, who resides in New Jersey.
Arlene and her parents followed her brother Charlie to the Snowflake area, where Charlie opened S & S Auto, of Snowflake. Upon moving to Snowflake, Arlene worked for Circle K for a short time before going to work for the Snowflake School District, as the Superintendent’s secretary. Arlene trained six different Superintendents, over a period of 20 years. Arlene retired in June 2013.
A great love in Arlene’s life was her pets, which were her daily companions. They brought great joy to her life.
Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel of Snowflake, handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
