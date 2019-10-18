Arlene Stayner

Arlene Louise Barre Stayner, 78, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident. She was born April 24, 1941, in Webster, Massachusetts, the daughter of Eugene Arthur Barre and Sophie Kubik Barre.
Arlene was the second of five children and was affectionately called “Sis” by family and friends. She was the captain of her basketball team and involved in theater before graduating from Bartlett High School in 1958. She went on to earn a Registered Nurse degree at St. Vincent de Paul School of Nursing in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1961.
Arlene had an adventurous spirit that drove her to join the United States Air Force in 1962. She served in Louisiana and then in London, England until 1966. In Oct. 1964 at the age of 23, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she continued her life-long passion for service.
On July 6, 1966, she married her chosen love, Ralph Stayner in the St. George, Utah Temple. They moved from Kingman to Tempe and eventually settled in Mesa, where they raised 8 children. When they retired in 1999 they moved to Nutrioso and built a cabin.
Arlene made many sacrifices as a wife and mother. Her family meant the world to her. Her children remember her swimming, camping, hunting, baking and taking them to the park and movies throughout their childhood. She was spunky and adventurous and kind and she never complained. She was positive and welcoming to everyone she met and brightened the day of everyone she knew. Our lives are forever changed for knowing her.
Arlene leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years, Ralph; brother Michael (Michele) Barre; sister Jane (Joe) Barre Sparta; daughters: April, Leslie, Crystal (Collin); sons, Steve (Corrie), Ben (Rainey), Brent (Jen), David (Angie); grandsons: Luke, Easton, Solomon, Nathan, Jeremiah, Nash, Max, Hunter, Tyson; granddaughters: Sophie, Leah, Ruby, Shea, Paige, Sage, Rilee, Kailee, Madison (Joey), Jaycee, Brynn, Stevi, Kate and Mae.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Paul and Ray, daughter Jill and grandsons Brock and Jess.
“Happy am I, from care I’m free! Why aren’t they all, content, like me?”
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eagar Stake Center, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. at the Rogers Cemetery in Nutrioso.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Arlene’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
