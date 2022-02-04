Armira Chavez Ballejos, 86, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home in St. Johns. She was born July 26, 1935 in St. Johns, the daughter of Lloyd Chavez and Tomisita Tafoya.
Armira was a kind, loving person with a beautiful soul. She loved everyone unconditionally. She was a daughter, sister, auntie, nana, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother.
She loved to bake, cook and care for everyone who came into her life. Her door was always open. She loved camping and fishing with her family and her hobby was collecting chickens. She will truly be missed by many.
Rise and shine mom, just not at the same time.
Armira is survived by her sons, Louis C. Ballejos, Mesa; Stanley Ballejos, Eagar; Matthew (Tracy) Ballejos, North Salt Lake City, Utah; Eric (Heather) Ballejos, Eagar; daughters, Sandra (Mark) Westberg, Payson; Christina Baker, Davenport, Illinois; Martha Ballejos, Mesa; Eloise Ballejos, St. Johns; daughter-in-law, Maxine Ballejos, other children, Ernest (Miriam) Ballejos, Virginia Klingaman, Dolores (Steve) Chavez, Longie Pat (Dellarae) Ballejos, 38 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Longie Ballejos, brothers, David Chavez, Gilbert Chavez, sisters, Evila “Billie” Vallejos, Grace Stephens and step-sons, Raymond Ballejos and Anthony Madrid.
A viewing will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns, followed by Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. also at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow the services at the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Armira’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
