Armondo Henry Jr

Armondo Gene Henry Jr. left this world on July 1, 2020. He was born May 25, 1985.
Armondo was the sweet epitome of the word Cowboy. His legacy really was rodeo. His infamous line of "Vamanos!" will never be forgotten. He was an incredible individual with so much life and he was so full of love and laughter.
Never a day had gone by where he wouldn't make the family laugh. He was always smiling or managed to "seem" okay even when he was feeling down. He was the best of the best. A true warrior at heart. He was a hero to us all. His faith never wavered and he was never scared. We, the family, loved him immensely and our love for him will never end. He was a free spirit and easy to love. I know he is with the best of them, riding the biggest and scariest bulls.
He is survived by; his six children, Cordarrell, Wiley, Howdy, Wacey, Andre and Hailey Henry; his Mother, Lela Cosen; his biological parents, Linda and Armondo Henry Sr; his siblings, Arlando, Joyclyn, Carmenda, Heather and Tammy (James) Henry, Rose, Keith, Caysi and Alyssa Cosen.
We will always love you and we will never forget you Ahmad!
Rest easy and fly high cowboy. Until we meet again.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
