Arthur Brown

Arthur Ernest Brown of Show Low passed away June 13, 2021. He is survived by wife Frances, daughters Lisa Christen of Barboursville, VA, and Angela Catterson of Pinetop, AZ, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, a sister and many cousins and aunts in Vermont.
He worked in building construction and many other fields. Art retired from 30 years of service at Arizona State University where he had many friends. After relocating to the White Mountains, he enjoyed RVing, fishing and hiking.
