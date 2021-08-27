Arthur Cisco, 57, passed away, August 20, 2021 in Show Low. He was born July 19, 1964 in Ft. Defiance, son of Danny Cisco and Sarah Billy John.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Vanessa Cisco and children, Andrew, Jadon, Kason and Madi Cisco.
A funeral service will be held Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eagar Stake Center, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Arthur’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.