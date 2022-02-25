Arthur Deceault

Alchesay continues roll in state tournament PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Alchesay Falcons went into the Findlay Toyota Center on Monday and picked up where they left off on Feb. 18 with a 75-52 victory in the quarterfinals of the girls state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.