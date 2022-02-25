Arthur Deceault

Arthur Deceault

On February 1st, 2022, Arthur Deceault, 83, passed away in his home in Taylor, Arizona. Arthur was born June 2nd, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine, children, Yvette, Richard, Samuel, siblings, Richard, Paul, and Sandra, 8 Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Grandchildren, who he dearly loved.

He proudly served in the United States Navy. Arthur is deeply loved by his family and friends. His wishes are for his ashes to be scattered in the Atlantic Sea, which will be granted this summer.

