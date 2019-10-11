Arthur Freeman

Arthur J Freeman died peacefully Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. AJ, as he came to be known, was born May 7, 1928 to Arthur Jordan and Dora Ramsay Freeman. He was the youngest of three children.
AJ's father worked for the BIA and most of AJ's childhood was spent on the reservation and in Snowflake. He graduated from high school in Kirtland, New Mexico.
He volunteered for the Navy in 1945. He was assigned to the ship USS Albermarle in the South Pacific. He was part of the Joint Task Force One Atomic Bomb Test, Operation Crossroads, conducted on Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands.
AJ married Janice Kay June 18, 1951. They had two children, Yvonne and Gene. He worked for Coca Cola, logged and worked construction during the early years. He moved his family to Chinle in 1957, where he worked with his father and brother in a garage that serviced government vehicles.
The family moved to Taylor in 1962. After working construction for several more years AJ went to work for the Town of Taylor as Public Works Director. After 19 years in that position, he became Town Manager and was in that position for three years. He retired in 1993.
He served on the Snowflake School Board for eight years. He was also a volunteer for the Taylor Fire and Ambulance for many years.
AJ was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many different callings, including Bishop of Taylor 2nd Ward for six years, Taylor Stake High Councilman for 10 years, 2nd Councilor in the Taylor Stake Presidency for seven years. He also served as an ordinance worker in the Mesa Temple for four years and in the Snowflake Temple for nine years before being called as a sealer, where he served for the next seven years.
He was an avid swimmer. He was part of a swimming group for many years. As of June 17, 2009, he swam 4,765 miles. He also loved photography and took many beautiful pictures throughout his life. The Snowflake Temple, sunrises and sunsets were his favorite things to take pictures of. He loved to be on the water. As a young man, it was water skiing. Just recently he took up kayaking.
He was a friend to everyone and his greatest pleasure in life was helping and serving others. He will truly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter Yvonne Hunt; son-in-law Loren Hunt; son Arthur Gene; daughter-in-law Marilyn; grandchildren: Wesley Hunt (Wendy), Michelle Hunt, Lori Heinlein (Matt), Dustin Hunt (Rebecca), Staci Baldwin, Ryan Freeman, Kelli (Mikel Ortega), Chad Freeman, April Bafford (Justin); 23 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Jordan Freeman, mother Dora Ramsay Freeman, brother Larry Kent Freeman, sister Pearl Stratton and brother-in-law Eldon (Spud) Stratton.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Silver Creek Stake Center, 309 W. Willow in Taylor. A public viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Silver Creek Mortuary, 745 Paper Mill Road in Taylor. Interment will be at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Freeman family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.