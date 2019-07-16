Arthur Shelpman
Arthur Clayton Shelpman, 76, longtime resident of Mill Creek, Washington and formerly of Eagar, died May 24, 2019, from kidney failure and pneumonia and EverGreen Hospital in Kirkland, Washington. He was born July 8, 1942, Lancaster, Ohio.
Arthur graduated from Tucson High School with three years experience in auto mechanics.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter Jacquelyn Shelpman-Woolery; brother Danny and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert, sister BettyLou Madden and parents Clayton and Beryl Shelpman.
