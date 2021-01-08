Arthur Allen Wood, of Lakeside, died on Dec. 26, 2020, in Lakeside. He was 85 years old.
He was born in Arizona and served in the Army in 1957.
He then worked for 25 years for the McNary sawmill. When that closed down he then finished his career with Southwest Industries. During his free time Arthur was an avid hunter and outdoor survivalist. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends. He loved his church and he loved God with all his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Skokie; two daughters; four stepchildren; and many grandchildren.
Funeral services are pending.
