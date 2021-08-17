Arvel Adams

On August 11th, 2021 Show Low lost an original, a “classic,” Arvel Ross Adams, after a long courageous battle with several cancers that he fought fiercely for ten years.
Arvel was born September 29th, 1939 in McNary, AZ. to Ross and Georgia Adams. He was the eldest of six children. He grew up in the log cabin that the city relocated and restored that is now next to City Hall. He had many fond memories growing up in the cabin that faced the pastures and Show Low Creek.
Arvel was known for his love of classic cars. He had many of them and loved to talk “shop” to anyone and everyone. There’s not many people that didn’t know him or his love for them. His favorite was a 1958 Chevy Impala that his youngest son built for him to replicate his first car from high school. He enjoyed all of his classic cars and had a story for each of them. He also loved anything Nascar, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. He was always available to anyone if they needed him, except on Sundays. Sundays were race day, his day.
Arvel had an amazing work ethic that was instilled in him from his father. He was a self made man, an entrepreneur in his own right, from his own janitorial business , to gas/service stations, tire stores, car lots, a dress store, jewelry store, towing companies, and many things in between. He was always finding a way to turn a dollar. In his later years he enjoyed his cars and every car show he could get to, and he spent countless hours at the casino, his second home. The coffee shop was his first. At any given time you could catch him there or cruising the Deuce whether in his regular vehicles or in one of his classic cars, but almost always he had his best girl Precious with him hanging out the driver’s side window. Arvel was a kind soul with a generous heart with a great love for any and all things cars and he will be missed greatly by many.
Arvel is survived by his children, Allan (Leslie) Adams, Dwayne (Lori) Adams, Teresa (Rick) MacDonald, Russell (Dana) Adams, and Arvalynn (Lynn) Baldwin. 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. His brothers, Kayle (Sandy) Adams, Delbert Adams, Robert (Jackie) Adams His sisters Sharlene (Paul) Hatch, Debra (Glenn) Brossman and Precious his beloved dog.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Show Low Cemetery, Show Low, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories, would like to sign our online guestbook and to view the full obituary visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
