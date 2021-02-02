Arvel Bryant

Arvel Lynn Bryant entered eternal rest on January 23, 2021, peacefully and unexpectedly at his home in Pinedale, Arizona. On August 13, 1949, he was born to Charles Lamar Bryant and Arvel Lee Melton.
Arvel was born in Snowflake Arizona, grew up in Flagstaff, Arizona, and graduated from Flagstaff High School where he enjoyed playing baseball. He married his first wife Bonnie Bryant and had Amber and Trevor Bryant. He later moved to Pinedale with his second wife Julie Duran Bryant and raised his family there. Arvel was a caring, giving, and a hard-working man, retiring from the Snowflake Paper Mill with 20 plus years. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his granddaughter. His hobbies included hunting and tying fishing flies, but most of all he was a master fisherman. After retirement he spent most of his days at the lake fishing, enjoying nature, and catching the big ones. Arvel was very selfless and would help anyone he could. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him well.
He is survived by his children, Amber Bryant, Trevor Bryant, Mathew Glick, and Julie R Bryant; his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Glick; his grandchildren, Julianna Anaya, Kyra Bernal, Diego Glick, Elias Glick, Caleb Glick, and Gabriel Glick; his siblings, Beverley Lawrence, Barbra Latham, and Curt Bryant.
Arvel was preceded in death by Charles Bryant, Arvel Lee Bryant, Julie Duran Bryant, and his brothers, Chuck Bryant and James Bryant.
If you wish to share condolences with the Bryant Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
