Ashlei Fountain

Our strong headed, strong willed, independent daughter said “Deuces, I have bigger things to do.”
Ashlei was born in Show Low on August 4, 2004. She lived most of her life in Lakeside and attended Blue Ridge School from 1st grade through her sophomore year. Ashlei got involved with volleyball and literally would play it all year long, between school and club it seemed to be never ending. But it is truly what she loved.
Her eye rolls, singing, dancing, middle finger, attitude, and the love will just be the beginning of what we will miss about our girl.
It has been amazing to hear from the different groups of people that she was involved with and the lives she impacted. Her friend, Sammy, broke me and made me a better mom and person with one message on how she impacted his life. We are very proud of her and who she was. We just wish we had her longer and could have shared her with more people.
Ashlei’s dad, Chad, would like to thank Shane Smith for Ashlei. Raising Ashlei was one of Chad’s greatest accomplishments and was very proud to be her dad.
Ashlei is survived by her parents Chad and Nicole, brothers Mitchell (Cheyenne) and Asch Fountain, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A celebration of Ashlei’s life will follow once restrictions are lifted.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.