Ashley Aday

Ashley Alsie Adays was born on June 24, 1986, in Whiteriver, Arizona. She entered eternal rest on November 12, 2019, in Whiteriver.
There will be a two-night wake starting Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Lonesome Dove, 2709 Roadrunner Street. Everyone is welcome. There will be a rosary at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday evening.
Funeral will be on Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Francis Catholic Church at 11 a.m. in Whiteriver. Burial will be at the Ft. Apache cemetery family plot.
Ashley is survived by her son, Aceilio Zahgotah; daughter, Syndil Zahgotah; her companion, Jimmy Zahgotah; her father, Aubrey Aday Sr.; her mother, Yvette Newhall; maternal grandmother, Yvonne Newhall; her sisters, Featherrae Wycliffe, Kiddadda Case, Alyandra Aday and Joanrae Nash; her brothers, Arelano Aday, Arredondo Aday, Darwin Aday and Aubrey Aday Jr.; her brother-in-law, T.J. Case; Godson, Lydell “Chip” Nash; goddaughter, Adara Riley; her traditional God-parent, Ashley & Vera Griggs; Catholic Godparents, Keith & Vermelda Burnette, and other extended family members.
Family and close friends willing to escort her home, please meet at 9:30 a.m. by the Lonesome Dove bridge. The family requests that you wear her favorite color, royal blue. Thank you!
