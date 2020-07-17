Ashley Griggs Jr. "Chip" passed away on July 8, 2020 in Phoenix, Az. He was 55 years old. Chip was born on June 7, 1965 in McNary, Arizona to Ashley Sr. and Vera (Johnson) Griggs.
He graduated from Alchesay High School Class of 1983. That same year he started working for the Fort Apache Timber Company (FATCO). He also worked at Hon Dah Casino as a vault custodian, cage cashier, TGO and maintenance. When the sawmill (WMATCO) opened back up he worked there until his death as an electrician.
Chip enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and going for joy rides out in the mountains, having cook-outs and spending time with all his grand kids.
He leaves behind his wife, Mary Ann Griggs. His children whom he loved so much; Chalsey (Edward) Harris, Lawrence (Jessie) Griggs, Clarence (Ferlinda) Griggs, Arthur Ashley Griggs, Ashley Griggs III, Matt Logan Griggs, and Jarred Truax, who he loved as his own son.
His grandchildren were his world. He loved each and every one of them; Dominic, Shyanne, Lillian, Terrance, Meredith, Ashleagh, Lawrence Jr., Sebastian, Kaitlyn, Kaylee, Kadence, William, Clarence Jr., Clyde, Carter, Claire, Baby Rebecca and Mason.
He is also survived by his siblings; Roger Griggs, Cline Griggs, Larold Griggs, Roderick Griggs & Nashley Griggs; traditional god-daughters Wylana Harvey Cota, Tera Sanchez Harlan, Lyness Tessay, Mariah Cheney & Taylor Antonio; 4 Aunts; many nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
Chip's family is thankful for the many expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up in their behalf.
A Visitation will be held from 1 - 3, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St. Show Low, Arizona.
The Graveside Service will be held at the Canyon Day Cemetery at 10 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all CDC recommendations and Tribal Resolutions will be followed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
