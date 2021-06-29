Ashley Maestas

Ashley Jennie Maestas
Born in Show Low, Ariz on March 19,1984, she passed away in Phoenix on June 18th, 2021 at the age of 37. She is survived by her mother Marlene Pacheco, her life partner, Joey Martinez, their children Mercedes, Joey Jr., Alyssa, her siblings Mario, BJ (Colleen), Jonie (Martin). Her nieces Destiny & Brittany Bell, Emma Maestas.
Services to be held at : Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Holbrook June 30th, 2021. Rosary at 10:30 am. Mass at 11: 00 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.