Aubrey Lee Lewis passed away on April 28, 2023 at his home in Show Low, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family.

Aubrey was born May 13, 1940 in Teague, Texas to Sanford and Viola Lewis. He was the oldest of four children. Two weeks after his birth, he was brought to his home in Mesa, Arizona. His family then moved to Superior where Aubrey spent the rest of his childhood. As a teenager he excelled in academics, played sports, worked at his family's gas station, and later got a part-time job at Valley National Bank in 1957. 

