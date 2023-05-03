Aubrey Lee Lewis passed away on April 28, 2023 at his home in Show Low, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family.
Aubrey was born May 13, 1940 in Teague, Texas to Sanford and Viola Lewis. He was the oldest of four children. Two weeks after his birth, he was brought to his home in Mesa, Arizona. His family then moved to Superior where Aubrey spent the rest of his childhood. As a teenager he excelled in academics, played sports, worked at his family's gas station, and later got a part-time job at Valley National Bank in 1957.
He graduated from Superior High School in 1958 and continued working at the bank. He and his high school sweetheart, Barbara Almejo, married on May 28, 1960. They had two daughters, Audrey in 1961 and Leslie in 1963. Aubrey joined the Army National Guard in 1960. He was very proud to serve his country in this capacity.
Aubrey's banking career took him and his family all over the state of Arizona, from Superior to Ajo, Tempe, Safford, and eventually to Show Low in 1973, which he proudly called home for 50 years. He went to work for Frontier Savings and Loan (later Frontier State Bank) in 1978. While serving as vice president of the bank, Aubrey was well-known for helping many people and families in the community with banking services and loans. In addition, you could always count on getting a giant hug from him when you walked through the door and hearing his deep voice and laugh echo throughout the lobby of the building.
While providing well for his family as a banker, he was also actively engaged in the community, serving several years on the Show Low city council, Parks and Recreation committee, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and Show low municipal property corporation. He also continued his National Guard service, advancing to the rank of First Sergeant.
Perhaps the thing he enjoyed most, though, was his service and time as a member of the White Mountain Sheriff's Posse for 47 years. He often told stories about the posse and all the adventures he had with his most cherished friends.
Aubrey retired from Frontier State Bank in 1997 after spending over 40 years as a banker. He went to work for Hon-Dah Casino in 1997, working as a night auditor at the hotel for seven years, before finally retiring in 2005.
Aubrey was a family man. Nothing meant more to him than loving his wife and family. He loved family gatherings, family vacations, and telling stories with his family and friends over a beer (or three). Aubrey loved babies. Aubrey loved people. He taught us what it meant to work hard, love hard and play hard. He valued responsibility, hard work, service to others and providing for his family. His large stature and huge hugs made avoiding his presence impossible. At the end of his life, he eagerly awaited being home with his Savior.
Aubrey is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; two daughters, Audrey (Jeff) Bevers and Leslie (Allan) Adams; four grandchildren, Maggie (Ronny) Deming, Nicole (Chris) Hudson, Joey (Lynsi) MacGregor, and Brittany (Jonathon) Totherow; and ten great-grandchildren: Trevor, Tommy, Cade, Jeremiah, Cohen, Brylee, Ellie Jo, Joey, Carter, and Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeannie Jensen; and brother, Doug Lewis.
At his request, no services will be held until his wife, Barbara, joins him in heaven.
The family would like to thank everyone who loved and cared for Aubrey and made his life rich and blessed. He loved you too, very much.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.