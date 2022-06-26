Audrey Bernice Heath Bond, 90, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in St. Johns. She was born October 2, 1931 in Crawfords Ville, Indiana, the daughter of Everett Dewey Heath and Vonda Clay Priest.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Bond; son, Clayton (Beth) Bond; daughter, Vonda (Gary) Cook; eight grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Craig Bond, and three grandsons.

Services were held Monday, June 27, 2022 at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Audrey’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.

Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.