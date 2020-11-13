Audrey Hubbell

Audrey G. (Beal) Hubbell, 94, of Taylor, Arizona passed away at 8:40 pm on Nov. 4, 2020. Audrey was born April 14, 1926 in Lovell, Wyoming.
She spent her youth on a farm near Kane Wyoming. Her mother died of cancer when she was 9 years old and two weeks later her older brother, Gardner, was run over and killed by a car. Thus, began the many challenges that she overcame in her life. She moved to San Diego California, after graduating from Lovell High School in 1943, and was employed at North Island Naval base. In 1947 she found herself in an iron lung diagnosed with Polio, from which she recovered with no debilitating effects. Returning to Lovell, she was employed with Mountain Bell as a telephone operator. While there, she met and married Jack G. Hubbell on April 21, 1949. In 1969 they moved from Cody, Wyoming to Denver, Colorado where they lived until retirement in 1991. Jack and Audrey spent the next few years traveling in a motorhome, finally settling in Powell Wyoming, where she lived until 2017. She then moved to Taylor Arizona
Audrey was proceeded in death by her parents, George Asa Beal and Elnora (Zeller) Beal and husband, Jack.
She is survived by her children, Jack R. Hubbell and Vickie Jo Baldwin;19 grandchildren, Cherish Baldwin, Tamra and Duane Stepp, Carrie and Will Packard, Brandon and Cyera Baldwin, Scott and Heather Baldwin, Jacque Smith, Nikki and Bonn’r Peterson and Christlan Baldwin, Audra and Nathan Chester, Travis and Danea Hubbell, Laura and Jim Miller; 31 Great Grandchildren and 1 great-great Grandchild.
She will be laid to rest, next to her husband, at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell, Wyoming.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
