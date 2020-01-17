Aurelio Vallejos

Aurelio "Willie" Vallejos died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, peacefully in his sleep in Phoenix. "The sun set on our father’s 81 year journey of life as we know it." He was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Quemado, New Mexico, to Isabel and Emelia Vallejos.
Aurelio was a proud St. Johns Redskins athlete and fan. While in high school he lettered in football and wrestling and graduated from St. Johns High School in 1958.
He married the love of his life Della on August 12, 1967. After moving to St. Johns, Aurelio began working for Apache County Road Maintenance. He enjoyed spending time with his family, loved the outdoors, daily walks, tinkering in his shed and yard. He looked forward to Friday nights and St. Johns Redskins football, basketball and baseball games; loved watching the Arizona Diamondbacks, Larry Fitzgerald and the Arizona Cardinals.
Aurelio is survived by his wife of 53 years, Della Vallejos, where they made their home in St. Johns; daughters; Peggy (Robert) Turnbough, Apache Junction; Ramona Vallejos and Sophie Villagomez, St. Johns; grandchildren, Asiano (Monica) Vallejos, Natasha Turnbough, Robert (Michael) Turnbough, Mariela Rodriguez (Josh), 7 great grandchildren, 1 great, great granddaughter, brothers, Daniel H. Vallejos, Esquepula “Pula” (Debbie) Vallejos, Pat (Becky) Vallejos, Ernie Gonzales, sisters, Mary “Stefina” Garcia, MaryAnn Griego, Priscilla (Ken) Johnson, and Eulatia “Lottie” (Gordon) Rines.
Aurelio was preceded in death by his parents, Isabel & Emelia Vallejos, brothers, Herman, Carlos (Guero), sister, Antonia and grandson, Christian Rodriguez.
Rosary will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns, with a Funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow at Barth Hall. Rev. Joe Blonski will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Aurelio’s life.
Flowers may be sent to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 203 E Commercial Street, St. Johns, Arizona 85936.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Aurelio’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
The Vallejos family express their gratitude and appreciate all the support during this difficult time! Thank you to Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns for handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.