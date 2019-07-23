B. Elaine Rogers, 74, of Springerville, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Silver City, New Mexico, to Laura and Mitt Whittemore.
Elaine was the postmaster in Alpine for many years, where she was respected by all in the community. When she retired she moved to her ranch east of Springerville, where she enjoyed working in her yard and helping with the operations of the ranch.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Kari (Bill) Lemmons, Shawna (Danny) Lee, as well as six grandsons: Casey (Lucia) Lee, Paul (Sarah) Erhart, Justin (Missy) Erhart, Spencer Rogers, Destry Rogers and Chance Rogers. She was also blessed with five great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kirk Whittemore and son Shane Rogers.
Memorial services for Elaine will be held at a private family service.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Elaine’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
