Bannon Lomahquahu

Bannon Loren Lomahquahu, 35, passed away September 5, 2021. He was born July 31, 1985 in Fort Defiance, AZ to Julia James and Alfred Lomahquahu Jr.
His love has blessed us with three children, Arion, Braiden and Addison.
He will be sorely missed by his mom and dad; brothers: Travis, Bo and Talon and sister Rhonda; and 11 nieces and nephews. We all love you and know that you will forever be in our hearts Bannon.
Services were held September 11, 2021 in Holbrook, Arizona.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
To read the entire obituary or send condolences please visit at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
