Barbara Begay

Barbara Jean Begay went to be with Lord on July 28, 2020, at home peacefully. She was born on March 01, 1947 to parents Hugo and Lula Burnette.
Barbara was a kind gentle person who loved her family, nieces, nephews and many, many grandkids with a smile. She lived most of her life in San Francisco, California. She worked for the Rainbow Treatment Center for many years and retired. Barbara was loved by many, many friends and family.
Barbara is survived by her brothers, Marvin “Smiley” Burnette, Leroy Burnette, Mark Burnette Sr & Dino Burnette; sisters, Malinda Ivins, Veronica Titla, Bernadine Pope and Caroline Burnette; many grandchildren, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Begay; son, Hamilton Begay; daughter Bernadine Begay; parents Hugo and Lula Burnette.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 07, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 440 E. White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, Arizona.
Graveside service will be on Saturday, August 08, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Chinosprings Cemetery, Seven Mile, Whiteriver, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Begay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
