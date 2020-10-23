Barbara Jeanne Crump, 78, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at her residence in Eagar. She was born Dec. 23, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph Lambton and Evelyn Olson.
Barbara worked for many years in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Rio. She was also a volunteer for the Auxiliary at White Mountain Regional Medical Center.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Mark Crump, of Eagar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-brother and several aunts and uncles.
Barbara’s ashes will be interred with her mother in Las Vegas, Nevada.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Barbara’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
