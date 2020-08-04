Barbara Anne Enriquez, 52, died Friday, July 24, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona. She was born September 5, 1967, to the late Bruce and Sybil Gertrude (Cooley) Peaches.
She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Enriquez; children: Fabian, Raquel, Krysten, and Ashonte Enriquez; grandkids: Jalen, Iesha and Brayden Enriquez, Paige Brooks, Khianna, Karmello and Kaleili Enriquez, Noah and Esai Ivins; siblings: Norma (Clifford, Sr.) DeHose, Hedy (Perry) Kelewood, Erma Beatty, Verda Beatty, Katherine (Johnny, Sr.), Dale, Amanda Peaches, Bernadette Beatty and Delmer Peaches. She was preceded in death by 5 siblings.
She was a devoted wife to her husband and a loving mother to her children. Raquel has said that, "My Mama, Barbara Enriquez, was a very strong warrior of God. The love she had for everyone was never unnoticed...She's now made Heaven her home. My Mama, my back up, my love, my protector, my everything, you will be missed by many. Thank you, family, so, so much; we are strong because of your love and support." Her family echoes her sentiments.
With strict adherence to the CDC guidelines and WMAT resolutions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, viewing will be from 12 Noon to 1:30 P.M., Monday, August 3, 2020, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. Those in attendance are asked to view quickly and immediately return to your cars to await the procession to the cemetery. The graveside service will begin 2:30 P.M., where attendance to the service is limited to 10 people.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
