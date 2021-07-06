Barbara Fuller

Barbara Jean (BJ) Danford Fuller passed away peacefully at 55 years of age, on June 24, 2021 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. She was born on August 12, 1965 to Elmo and Edith J. Danford.
Barbara is survived by her children: Catherine (Dennis) Penasa, Billie Marie Fuller (fiancé’ Jaron Smith) and William Fuller Jr.; siblings: Ophelia Machuse, Irene Danford, Dorcie Kaye Danford and Elmo Fedo Danford Jr. and grandchildren: Jana Tae Smith, Jarron Tyler Smith, Jhene’ Tahira Smith and James Maurice-Taylor Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents: Elmo Danford Sr. and Edith J. Danford; brothers: David Danford and Jonathan Danford; sister Georgia D. Aday and her eldest daughter: Angelita Danford.
Barbara was best known for her strength as a person with broad shoulders to lean on. She endured much pain and suffering in her life, and though she battled heavily with her demons, she had an incredible amount of resiliency that allowed her to live in the moment, enjoying the good things in life. She was known for her beautiful smile that exuded happiness and joy, her big contagious laugh, her love of the sun, her artistic and musical gifts, and the pride she had in her children. She could often be found at a church piano bathing in the Holy Spirit, praying through song in beautiful hymns. Catherine’s earliest memories of her mother were waking early in the morning, seeing Barbara admire the sunrise, enjoying a cup of coffee and listening to Bob Seger while she just lived in the moment of Freedom-appreciating the beauty of life. She let her soul be filled with the spirit of music. Barbara desired most in life to be Free in many ways. To be free of suffering and pain, and just be happy.
A Wake will be held on Thursday July 8, 2021 at 10:00am at #2 W. Cypress St., Whiteriver, AZ. The Home Service will be held on Friday July 9, 2021 at 2:00pm with interment following at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Fuller family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
