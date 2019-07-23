Barbara Gerres

Barbara Elane Gerres, 82, died late in the evening Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, of complications of lung cancer. She was born July 14, 1936, in Decatur, Illinois to the late Benjamin Franklin and Doris Virginia (Shaw) Caplinger.
Barbara is survived by her two children: Mark Alyn Walter of Bend, Oregon, Lori Anne Hale of Springerville; five stepchildren: Larry (Beverly) Gerres of Springerville, Joe (Beverly "Bebbie") Gerres of North Carolina, Danny (Bonnie) Gerres of Delaware, Kathleen Gerres of Wilmington, Delaware, Wendy Gerres of Bear, Delaware; granddaughter Stacy Elane Hale of Springerville; two brothers: Benjamin Franklin (Donna) Caplinger, III of Fair Play, Missouri, Robert Jerry (Sandy) Caplinger of Oreana, Illinois; and many other grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Edward Walters (October 1982) and sister Beverly Wisnasky.
A special memorial service for Barbara's family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the VFW, 593 N. Main St. in Eagar. Her family continues to be thankful for the kindnesses they have received during this difficult season and are especially grateful for all of the prayers offered up on their behalf. They are strengthened by the love of their community of friends.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
