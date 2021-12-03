Barbara Goodman

Barbara Lee Goodman, 73, of Vernon, passed away November 15, 2021.

She is survived by husband of 32 years, Pierce Goodman; children, Brody (Andi) Snedden, Ashley (Doug) Alberts, Lance (Naomi) Snedden, Aaron (Erin) Goodman, Vance (Erin) Goodman, Aubrey (Josh) Harris, Caleb (Sarah) Goodman; and 22 grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Saturday, December 4th, 9:00-9:45am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Vernon Chapel, with Funeral beginning at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Showlow Cemetery at 2pm. Zoom link for funeral: https://zoom.us/j/92969022316?pwd=cS9jNGxPdTYzeHpSSC9ZK1NFZ1Q4QT09

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To view the full obituary and send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

