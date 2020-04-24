Barbara Heap

Barbara Jean Hancock Heap, Tonto Basin, died April 13 in Flagstaff. Barbara Jean, known as "Bobbie", was born on July 25, 1933 in St. Johns, to Joseph Carl Hancock and Louise Brown Hancock.
She was the oldest of four children including Marilyn, Carl and Pat. Bobbie met her husband, Ronald Heap, in St. Johns, when she was in high school.
They married on Nov. 18, 1950 in Show Low. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on Jan. 2, 1951.
After Ronald joined the Air Force, they moved to Spokane, Washington where their daughters Pam and Kerry were born. When Ronald's service in the Air Force was completed, they returned to Arizona where they raised their family.
In addition to their daughters, they had three sons, Ron, Rusty and Tony.
Bobbie was outgoing and fun to be around. She made friends easily. Bobbie worked for many years in a variety of positions. Her favorite job was working in credit unions. She loved working with people and helping them. After Ronald retired, they relocated to Tonto Basin, where she lived for the rest of her life.
After retirement, Bobbie became very active in the Tonto Basin Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held the position of Relief Society President for many years and held other positions in the church after leaving her Relief Society President duties.
Bobbie is survived by her children; Pam (Abel) Estrella, Ron (Gina), Rusty (Romaine) and Tony, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; daughter, Kerry; parents and her siblings Marilyn and Carl.
Due to the current health crisis, memorial services will be scheduled at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.