Barbara Kolene Kershner passed away on May 8, 2023.
Barb was born in Great Falls, Montana, on September 14, 1952. She spent her childhood in Palo Alto, California. She attended Palo Alto High School where, in her senior year, she was voted Most Valuable Player on the girls’ basketball team. She spent many summer vacations visiting family in Montana and enjoying ranch life. After graduating high school, she served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon leaving the Air Force she relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, where she enjoyed a career in the mortuary industry, work she found meaningful and fulfilling.
Barb retired to Show Low, Arizona to pursue her abiding love of nature and animals, and spend time with her adopted pup, Rebel. She loved the mountain climate and weather, and her community of friends.
She will be remembered especially for her unfailing humor, her generosity of spirit, and her loyalty to friends and family.
Barb is survived by her mother, Bobbi Gilman Taylor; her father, Earl Gene Kershner; and her sisters, Robin Branch Kershner and Lorri Lynn Kershner.
Our family would like to extend special thanks to both Robyn Cooper and Dee Dee Stevenson and their staff for extraordinary compassion and care. Also, Art Mendibles for your generous heart and friendship.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
