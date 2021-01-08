Barbara Kinkelaar, 77, of Holbrook, Arizona died on Dec. 28, 2020. She left behind husband of 45 years, George Kinkelaar Jr., children George III (Marie) Kinkelaar, Rodney Kinkelaar, Timothy Dale Kinkelaar, Terrilyn Cranford, Timothy (Griselda) Williams, Beth (Curtis) Plumb, Lori McCombs, and Scott (Dina) Kinkelaar, sister Mary (Richard) Moote, 24 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Samuel Craib, son Thomas Williams and great-granddaughter, Morgan Koepp.
Barbara was born in Detroit, Michigan July 1, 1943 where she attended and graduated St. Gregory's Catholic school before moving to Pearce, Arizona the summer of 1972. Barbara and George were married in Pearce, Arizona on Nov. 22, 1975 with each bringing four children to the marriage and having a child together. They moved to Pinetop in 1981 where they both obtained their real estate broker’s license. They bought and operated North Country Realty and Sundance Industrial Maintenance Co until 2003 when they sold both businesses. They moved to Holbrook, Arizona in January 2012.
A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Pinetop, Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020. Graveside will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. There will be no reception following graveside due to COVID. We will host a Zoom for those unable to attend live.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary, Holbrook.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.