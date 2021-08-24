Barbara Kinman

Barbara Jean Kinman, 75, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home in Springerville. She was born October 16, 1945 in Phoenix, the daughter of Bert Collins Criswell and Arma Doreen Allen.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Wayne Kinman, sons, Jerry Staggs, Brian Staggs, Scott Kinman, daughters, Roberta Foss, Carey Slade, sisters, Susan Daugherty, LaVaya Criswell, Donna Dankmeyer, 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Barbara’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
