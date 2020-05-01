Barbara McCray

Barbara Louise McCray, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, age 87, died quietly and peacefully on April 23, 2020, in the home of her son in Snowflake, Arizona. Barbara, better known as ‘Bobby’ by all who knew and loved her, was born on Feb. 10, 1933 in Hartford, Connecticut to Frederick A. McCarthy and Beatrice Angelina Leduc who preceded her in death along with her older brother Terrance John McCarthy.
Growing up in Connecticut Barbara’s favorite memories were of ice skating on the frozen lakes near Hartford and playing in the snow with her cousins. Her grandest wish was to go back home and walk down memory lane of her childhood home in Hartford, but sadly she was never able to make that trip due to failing health. Her parents moved their small family of five to Tucson, AZ when Barbara was 13 years old because of her father’s failing health. She said it was a culture shock to go from cold, cold Hartford to the heat of Tucson but they eventually learned to adapt and loved the area of Tucson as well.
Barbara eloped and married W.G. (Babe) McCray of St. Johns, Arizona on Feb. 26, 1951 at the age of 18. The couple started their life and family in St. Johns, Arizona. They had 12 children and who knows how many grandchildren and great grandchildren, there are too many to count! Her husband, ‘Babe’ McCray and two children, daughter Sharon Ann McCleve (Lennard) and son Robert ‘Bobby’ Gale McCray preceded her passing and for sure they were waiting for her with open arms.
Anytime Barbara was asked how she was doing, her answer was always, “I can’t complain,” even if she was sick and feeling miserable. She always said she was so blessed when referring to her family, her home and her health. She was proudest of her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. The grandkids made her so happy when they came with random hugs and an “I love you grandma.”
Barbara was known for her happy, friendly, easy-going manner. She could have a conversation with anyone, anywhere, about anything. She loved talking to people, getting to know them and learning who they were. In fact, if you were ever in a hurry you didn’t want to take mom with you because she had to talk to everyone along the way and an errand that should have taken ½ hour soon became three.
Barbara had a green thumb and could practically make anything grow; she could turn a stick into a beautiful rose bush. She loved her rose bushes, her trees and her plants, she swore they grew because she talked to them. Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints and held several different callings during her lifetime. She joined the church when she was approximately 25 years old and received her temple endowments on her 63rd birthday in 1996.
She is survived by her younger brother Frederick ‘Teddy’ John McCarthy and her 10 surviving children and their spouses, Michael Roger McCray, Jeffrey Scott McCray (Marvona), Tammy Louise McCray, Winford ‘Paul’ McCray, Diane Reidhead, Tracy Edward McCray (Lori), Darrell Lynn McCray (Tami), Theresa Saline (Seth), Russell Allen McCray (Tiffany), and Jonathan Aaron McCray. Along with a bazillion grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved and adored!
Her family is truly grateful for the love and support they have received during this difficult time. The McCray family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Marvona (Jeff) McCray for her unselfish, exemplary and loving care of mom during this last year of her life. Mom loved being in your home and expressed many times how much she was loved and taken care of. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making her last year a beautiful one!
Barbara touched the lives of many who knew her, leaving a hole in our hearts until we meet again. To share condolences or a special memory you have of Barbara ‘Bobby’, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
We did our best to try and keep her here but it was time to share her sweet spirit with those who went before. We love you mom; we’ll miss your beautiful smile and your happy go lucky attitude about life! Thank you for being who you were!
She will be remembered in a private family viewing and graveside service due to COVID-19.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake.
