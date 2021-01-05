Barbara Jean Pritt, 81, passed away peacefully Dec. 16th 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She was born in Klamath Falls Oregon November 8th 1939.
Barbara worked as a secretary in sales at the South West Forest Ind. papermill in Snowflake, AZ before becoming an Administrative Service Manager for ADOT in Holbrook and later in Tucson until her retirement.
Barbara is survived by her loving family, son James Edward (Julie) Pritt; grandchildren Jamie (Jason) Peters and Natalie Pritt; great-grandchildren Jaycee Peters, Hunter Peters, Dyllan Pritt, Rylee Eisenhour; and her sister, Janice Cox in Medford Oregon.
She will be interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista with her husband James F Pritt who passed away August 19th 2014.
