Heaven gained an angel this week with Barbara Rhodes. 83, from Lakeside, AZ. Born in Utica, MI.
Those that knew Barbara witnessed her passion for life, her patriotism, her respect for firefighters, police officers, the military and the Native American culture. She could be fierce as a lion when she saw someone litter or light a cigarette during no burn times. Barbara spoke with honesty, was genuine, gave to others and showered people with her big heart and positive outlook.
Barbara remained active after retirement and her love of animals and nature drew her to volunteering at the White Mountain Nature Center and she enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul’s Thrift Store. Also, during retirement Barbara enjoyed working with Anne Price’s Estate Sales-she loved people, bargaining and the margaritas shared after a sale!
Barbara’s family includes husband, Jim Rhodes, sons, Steven Riebel and wife Shelley Riebel of Armada, MI, Scott Rhodes and wife Debbie Rhodes of Lakeside, AZ, daughter Jennifer Ouellette and husband Ken Ouellette of Bellview, NE. Plus a sister, Judy Beck from Sterling Heights, MI and six loving grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who call her Nana. In addition, an adoring cat named Puddles.
Leaving this world with grace Barbara wouldn’t want tears or sadness, but laughter, joy and a celebration for a life well lived. She would want everyone to ‘run fast and jump high’, meaning ‘do your best and make a difference’. Barbara made a difference to those who were fortunate enough to know her!
A Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family. The family requests that donations be made in Barbara’s name to the White Mountain Nature Center in Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Rhodes family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
