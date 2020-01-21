Barbara Rothlisberger Neff, 77, of Shumway, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Snowflake. She was born July 6, 1942, in Eagar, to Alfred and Thora Rothlisberger.
Barbara grew up in Mesa, while her family operated a dairy and she graduated High School in Florence. As mentioned by her husband Bill Neff, she and he were like two lost sheep when they met. Within a short time of meeting they were married Nov. 7, 1960, in Gallup, New Mexico, and then were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved kids (all of God's children) She spent her life raising not only her own children, but every child of God that was brought to her door step. Her home was always filled with beautiful music and unconditional love. She played the guitar and piano and wrote beautiful music.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Neff of Shumway; children: Wayne (Micalla) Neff, Donnie (Rebecca) Neff, Leasa (Merl) Seger, Travis Neff, Jennifer Neff, Harry Neff, Clinton (Jenny) Neff, Shawnee (Jared) Schneider, Tyler (Stevie) Neff and Areionnah Neff; 35 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; brothers James Rothlisberger, Randel Rothlisberger and sister Charma Schnyder.
She was preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law Charla and Earl Seger, son Jonathan Blaine Neff and grandchildren Parker Page Neff, Trent William Seger, Tessa Seger, Hailey Neff, brother Morris and sisters Cherie, Charlotte and Cheryl.
A visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lovelake Chapel, 700 E. Lovelake Rd. in Taylor. Interment will be at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Taylor handled arrangements.
