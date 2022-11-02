Barbara Ann Spooner Havens passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and mostly a good friend.
Barbara was born May 30, 1930 in Jerome, Arizona to Robert and Alta Mae Spooner. Her parents were both from pioneer families in the Verde Valley area.
In 1945 the family moved to Coolidge, Arizona, where she attended Coolidge High School, where she met the love of her life, Jack A. Havens. They married in 1952. In 1957 their daughter, Holly Lynn, was born.
Barbara’s life was full of activities and teaching. She taught second grade for 49 years, starting in Coolidge, then in Glendale, Show Low and Lakeside before retiring in 2002.
She had many activities: golf, choir, Delta Kappa Gamma, Verde Valley Historical Society, fishing and rock hunting. These activities were the center of her life and she cherished all the moments and friends that she met through the years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alta Mae; husband, Jack A. Havens; Son-In-Law, Jerry Ray Martinson. She is survived by her daughter, Holly Martinson; grandsons, Nick and Greg (Shauna) Martinson; two lovely great-granddaughters, Lennon Mae and Autumn Rae Martinson; and a beloved first cousin, Diana(Bill) Rowe.
A special thanks goes to Summerfield assisted Care facility and Omega Life Hospice of Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Omega Life Hospice of Arizona would be greatly appreciated.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held at Mariposa Gardens of Mesa at on November 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. After the service, there will be a reception at Birdies at Fountain of the Sun.
