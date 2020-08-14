Barbara Walker

Barbara Ann Walker went to be with Lord on August 01, 2020 in East Fork, Arizona surrounded by loved ones. She was born on September 12, 1964 to the late Fred Nelson Sr. and Helena Bonito.
Barbara lived in Texas for 12 years and finished High School in Texas. She was married to Wayne walker for 25 years. She enjoyed staying home and spending time with her family and friends, she loved to cook for every holiday and loved to record music while playing rummy. Barbara was a very kind lady who we will all deeply missed so much.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 25 years, Wayne Walker; mother, Helena Bonito; son, Tristen Nelson; sister, Jacob & Regina Johnson; brother, Fred Nelson Jr; uncles, Leto Goclanney and Elmer Rolland Sr; aunt, Joanna Suttle; six nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Clifton Nelson, Bernado Goclanney; father, Fred Nelson Sr; Stepfather, Stanford Bonito.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, 440 E. White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mission View Cemetery, Whiteriver, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Walker family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
