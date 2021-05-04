Barbara Warner

Barbara Ruth Warner, age 69, passed away on April 22, 2021. Barbara was born June 14, 1951 in Flint, Michigan to the late Thomas and Ruth (Schnell) Truscott. She moved to Arizona as a child and made her home in the valley.
She is survived by her two sons, and her siblings: two brothers and a sister. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Roger Llewellyn Warner.
She spent her career working for Qwest Communications in Phoenix. After retirement, she and Roger began working and volunteering for the National Park Service. This opportunity allowed them to celebrate their shared love of traveling and the outdoors.
Barbara enjoyed dancing, playing pool, and was an active member of the Emblem Club through the Show Low Elks Lodge #2090. She loved spending time with friends, family, and her beloved dachshunds.
Private family services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
